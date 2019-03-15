Take over 25% off the Nest Hello video doorbell & stop package thieves: $171.50 (Reg. $230)

Nordstrom is offering the Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $171.75 shipped. Regularly $230, this is more than 25% off and beats our Black Friday 2018 mention by nearly $10. The Nest Hello is the perfect thing for the person already invested in or wanting to start their Nest smart home. You can tie the Nest Hello to additional Nest-enabled products, like other cameras or smart thermostats. Plus, Nest is compatible with Google’s Assistant so you can view who’s at the door with your Home Hub or other Assistant-enabled devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
For something a little more budget-friendly, the Ring Video Doorbell is just $100 shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Though it’s not as premium in build as the Nest Hello and doesn’t offer more advanced motion detection, it’s a great alternative.
Nest Hello features:
Intuitively designed with movement sensors that detect anyone standing at your front door, this wired 24/7 streaming video doorbell provides enhanced security for your home. No matter what part of the day it is, the intelligent design features zoomable HD video, allowing you to see and communicate with visitors or scan the entryway and front path. A three-hour history block captures unique snapshots, giving you peace of mind if you’re expecting important deliveries.