Take over 25% off the Nest Hello video doorbell & stop package thieves: $171.50 (Reg. $230)

Nordstrom is offering the Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $171.75 shipped. Regularly $230, this is more than 25% off and beats our Black Friday 2018 mention by nearly $10. The Nest Hello is the perfect thing for the person already invested in or wanting to start their Nest smart home. You can tie the Nest Hello to additional Nest-enabled products, like other cameras or smart thermostats. Plus, Nest is compatible with Google’s Assistant so you can view who’s at the door with your Home Hub or other Assistant-enabled devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

For something a little more budget-friendly, the Ring Video Doorbell is just $100 shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Though it’s not as premium in build as the Nest Hello and doesn’t offer more advanced motion detection, it’s a great alternative.

Nest Hello features: