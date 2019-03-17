Score a 12-month subscription to best-selling digital magazines like Wired and more from $3.75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a batch of 12-month best-selling digital magazine subscriptions starting at $3.75. Readers have plenty of options to choose from, with popular magazines like Wired, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit and more. Digital subscriptions like in today’s sale normally sell for $20 or so, with the various offers saving you around 80%. As best-sellers, just about all of the different titles in today’s sale are well-reviewed. Shop the entire selection right here.

This subscription will automatically renew until you decide to cancel. For subscriptions with terms of 6 months or longer, or where otherwise required by law, Amazon will send you a renewal notice via email before your subscription expires and notify you of the rate at which your subscription will renew. Amazon will renew on your behalf at the lowest renewal rate then available to Amazon.com customers at the time of renewal. We will send you a notification if the renewal price changes. You may change your credit card, address information or cancel your subscription before the renewal order is placed. Learn more about auto-renewal.