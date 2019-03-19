Huawei’s MateBook X Pro has a 3K display, slim bezels, i7 performance, more: $1,140 (Reg. $1,300+)

- Mar. 19th 2019 2:08 pm ET

NeweggFlash is offering the Huawei MateBook X Pro 14-inch 1.8 GHz/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,139.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the discounted rate at B&H, beats our previous mention by $95, and is the lowest price we have tracked by $40. We reviewed this beast of a laptop back in November and came away thinking that it is one of best values out there. Slim bezels, a 3K display, i7 performance, and 16GB of RAM, make it worthy of going head-to-head with Apple’s MacBook Pro at a significantly lower cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

I’ve been using the latest MacBook Air since its release and love that I can charge via USB-C. It’s allowed me to pick up several chargers for significantly less than what it used to cost when Apple had the proprietary MagSafe charger. Use some of today’s savings towards Anker’s $37 60W USB-C Power Adapter and keep it in your bedroom or backpack for when your new laptop needs to be juiced up.

Huawei MateBook X Pro features:

  • World’s First FullView Display: Immersive 13.9-inch 3K touchscreen with 91% screen-to-body ratio, only 0.57-inch thin and weighs only 2.93 lbs., perfect for at-home or on-the-go computing
  • Powerful Inside: Windows 10 Home Signature Edition with no bloatware. 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8550U processor + NVIDIA GeForce MX150 – boosts performance up to 40% over its predecessor
  • Home Theater: 3K touchscreen with 3, 000 x 2, 000 resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 260 PPI allow you to see vivid details when viewing HD content. 2nd Gen Dolby ATMOS for immersive audio
