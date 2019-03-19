Ring Video Doorbell 2 hits best price we’ve seen this year at $140 shipped (Save $60)

- Mar. 19th 2019 5:00 pm ET

0

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $140.21 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $60 off the typical rate rate at Amazon, beats the current sale price there by roughly $20, and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. I love my Ring Doorbell 2 so much that I bought a second one. It’s battery operated, meaning that you won’t need to fiddle with wiring and will be able to knock this project out in minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Avoid downtime by grabbing an extra battery for $29. This is one of the first things I did when I bought my Ring Doorbell 2 and am happy with my decision. Now when a low battery email rolls in I simply swap the dying battery with the charged one and that’s that.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
  • Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten Ring

About the Author