Ring Video Doorbell 2 hits best price we’ve seen this year at $140 shipped (Save $60)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $140.21 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $60 off the typical rate rate at Amazon, beats the current sale price there by roughly $20, and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. I love my Ring Doorbell 2 so much that I bought a second one. It’s battery operated, meaning that you won’t need to fiddle with wiring and will be able to knock this project out in minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Avoid downtime by grabbing an extra battery for $29. This is one of the first things I did when I bought my Ring Doorbell 2 and am happy with my decision. Now when a low battery email rolls in I simply swap the dying battery with the charged one and that’s that.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features: