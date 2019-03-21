Save 25% on the LEGO Technic Hovercraft at $68 shipped, more builds from $8

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Hovercraft 42076 Kit for $67.90 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 25% discount from its usual $90 price tag, is $4 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This 1,020-piece build stacks up to over 17 inches long and assembles a Hovercraft with moving rear fans, working steering and more. The set can also be rebuilt into a second creation, a jet boat. Head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Reach inhospitable areas with the LEGO Technic 42076 Hovercraft, featuring a black and white color scheme, working crane with operator’s cab and a raisable loading platform. Maneuver the Hovercraft to spin the twin rear fans and operate the working steering to move them left and right. This advanced building set also includes an expedition truck with a detachable cargo container. Rebuild the set to create a Jet Boat.

