Sun Joe’s electric mower cuts the lawn without oil or gas for $99 shipped (Reg. $130+)

SnowJoe Factory Outlet via eBay Daily Deals offers its Sun Joe 360-degree 12A Electric Lawn Mower for $99 shipped. For comparison, Snow Joe charges $159 direct and Amazon has it listed for just over $130. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Now that we’re in spring, the lawn is going to start growing soon. Use this electric mower to take care of it without the mess of oil or gas. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 50-foot AmazonBasics Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord for $17 Prime shipped.

Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Front wheel swivels 360 degrees for tight turns and close cuts around trees, flower beds and shrubs.
  • 4-position adjustable cutting height: 1.2 in. – 2.4 in.
  • Grass bag capacity: 9.25 gallons
  • Cutting width: 14.2 in.
