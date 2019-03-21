Marshall’s Stanmore & Sony’s SRS-XB41 Bluetooth Speakers are down to $150 (Save up to $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, is $20 under the all-time low and one of the best prices we’ve seen. Right off the bat you’ll notice the unique Stanmore style, which brings Marshall’s classic aesthetic to the modern speaker. It features a pair of 3/4-inch tweeters as well as 5.25-inch woofer, ensuring this speaker sounds as good as it looks. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside its Bluetooth capabilities. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 250 customers. Head below for more.

Looking to ditch the vintage design in favor of something a little more flashy? Sony’s SRS-XB41 Portable Bluetooth Speaker fits the bill at $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off its usual price tag at Amazon as well as B&H and Walmart, and comes within a few dollars of the all-time low. This speaker sports IP67 waterproofing and 24 hours of battery life alongside the headline feature of a built-in multicolored LED light that syncs with the music. It carries 4.7/5 star rating from over 780 shoppers.

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker features:

Listen to your favorite playlists with this Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth speaker. Analog interaction knobs provide control over sound output, and the standby mode saves power when the speaker sits unused for a period of time. This Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth speaker includes an RCA input for connection to devices without Bluetooth technology.

