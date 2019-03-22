Use the Clarisonic Mia Smart Brush to help apply makeup or wash it all off: $139 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush for $139 shipped. Also at Ulta. Regularly $199, which is what you’d still be paying at Sephora, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this device from Amazon. Pair this smart brush with your phone after you’ve downloaded the companion app so you can customize your skincare routine and track achievements. The brush itself has a max run time of 100 minutes per charge and can be used to either help apply makeup or wash it all off. Reviews are somewhat mixed at Amazon, but over 200 Sephora shoppers have come together to rate it 4.2/5 stars.

This week, Amazon launched its brand new Belei line of skincare. It’s formulated without parabens or sulfates. Order now and receive 25% off, with deals as low as $7 after discount.

Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush: