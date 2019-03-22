Here’s a 1-yr. Sam’s Club Membership w/ $25 in gift cards & a $10 coupon at $35 ($80 value)

Groupon is now offering a one-year Sam’s Club membership with a $10 gift card for $35 with digital delivery. On top of that, you’ll also receive a $15 gift card (online only) and $10 off a fresh produce purchase of $10 or more. A typical membership regularly goes for $45 and today’s deal includes an extra $35 worth of free add-ons for $10 less. This is matching our previous mention. These memberships bring loads of Sam’s Club perks and services including “exclusive savings” on a wide range of products. You can read more about the benefits on this landing page. More details below.

Sam’s Club Membership includes: