Logitech’s Gamepad F310 is USB-based for your PC gaming pleasure at $13 Prime shipped

- Mar. 26th 2019 6:24 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $13
0

Amazon is offering the USB Logitech Gamepad F310 for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is within $0.50 of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you play games on your computer, this is a great accessory to keep around. It’s plug-and-play, and using a controller makes games like Forza much easier to play. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for the greatest deals in console gaming, be sure to swing by our daily roundup or games guide. It’s got everything you’re looking for when trying to get the best deals every day.

Logitech Gamepad F310 features:

  • Simple plug-and-play USB connection — works with Windows XP, Vista and 7
  • Customizable with Profiler software (requires software installation)
  • Broad game support—works with popular new titles and old favorites
  • 10 programmable buttons, 8-way programmable D-pad
  • NOTE: Refer the User Manual before use.
  • Broad game support—works with popular new titles and old favorites
  • Customizable with Profiler software* (*requires software installation)
Get this deal
$20 $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals Logitech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide