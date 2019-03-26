Save up to 82% at Monoprice: Sit-Stand Desk Converter $127.50, audio gear and more

Monoprice has just kicked off its Quarter End Clearance Sale, taking up to 82% off a selection of desk accessories, audio gear and more from $1. Several items quality for free delivery; otherwise, shipping rates will apply. One standout for us is on Monoprice’s Workstream Full-Size Sit-Stand Workstation Converter at $127.49 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen. Adding this converter into the mix is a budget-friendly way to get the benefits of a standing desk without replacing your entire setup. It features a 30-inch by 23-inch work space along with a 30-inch by 11-inch space for your keyboard and mouse. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

Workstream Sit-Stand Workstation Converter features:

This Sit-Stand Workstation Converter is designed to upgrade regular office furniture and cubicles into more ergonomic setups that allow and encourage users to change positions throughout the day to help improve their health, comfort, and productivity. The top surface is big enough for a laptop or a multi-monitor setup and the keyboard tray provides ample space for a full-sized keyboard and mouse. Easily change from a sitting to a standing position, or to any point in between for the perfect fit, with a single lifting motion and with a little help from the converter’s gas springs.

