Find dog food, grooming tools, and other puppy essentials at up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box

- Mar. 26th 2019 8:59 am ET

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off dog food, grooming tools, and other puppy essentials. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Prices start at around $5 and on-page discounts may be available for a number of items. A standout here is the MidWest Deluxe 24-inch Bolster Pet Bed in White Fleece for $8.40 after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $15, this is the best price we’ve tracked on this particular pet bed in nearly a year. It’s ideal for smaller breeds and supports pups weighing up to 25 pounds. Use it in a crate, dog house, or as a standalone bed. Rated 4/5 stars from over 11,000 shoppers. Check out the rest of today’s sale here, or head below for more dog-friendly deals.

If you’re looking for toys, today’s Amazon Gold Box also features Outward Bound Dog Toys from $6 Prime shipped. Meanwhile, these Professional Pet Hair Clippers are $11 Prime shipped and a great way to keep your pet looking fresh, especially as temperatures begin to rise.

MidWest Deluxe Bolster Pet Bed:

  • Small dog bed fits 24-inch long dog crates & works great as a stand-alone pet bed. Pet bed is not ideal for excessive chewers
  • Pet bed features ultra-soft fleece top & comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion around the perimeter for dogs to lay their head on.
  • Ideal pet bed for folding metal dog crates, dog carriers, cat carriers & dog houses.
  • 100 % machine washable & dryer friendly w/ a 1- Year MIDWEST QUALITY GUARANTEE Manufacturer’s Warranty.
