DIYers and weekend warriors should pick up this 3-tool Ryobi bundle for $179 (Reg. $250)

- Mar. 27th 2019 4:10 pm ET

$179
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Combo Kit for $179 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $259 but often goes for around $225 these days. This offer is $21 less than our previous mention. Ryobi includes three tools with purchase, including a drill, impact driver and circular saw. It also ships with a battery and wall charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order. It’s a perfect pair for your new DIY setup.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw, Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. This 3 piece combo kit is ideal for applications around the home or jobsite. All tools have a brushless motor which provides longer runtime and extended tool life when compared to brushed motors. The kit includes a Brushless Drill/Driver that has a new, innovative, dual function 1/2 in. chuck that easily secures bits with the chuck jaws but also has a 1/4 in. collet so you can quickly attach a hex bit.

Ryobi

