DIYers and weekend warriors should pick up this 3-tool Ryobi bundle for $179 (Reg. $250)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Combo Kit for $179 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $259 but often goes for around $225 these days. This offer is $21 less than our previous mention. Ryobi includes three tools with purchase, including a drill, impact driver and circular saw. It also ships with a battery and wall charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order. It’s a perfect pair for your new DIY setup.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Combo Kit features: