Just $7 Prime shipped adds four USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with Aukey’s USB-C Hub (54% off)

- Mar. 28th 2019 2:02 pm ET

Aukey direct via Amazon offers it’s USB-C Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $7.05 Prime shipped when checking out with code FSPHO44Y. Typically fetching $15 or so, that’s good for a 54% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and is the lowest price we’ve seen. If your current setup is based around a newer MacBook Pro and you’re missing USB-A, then this hub is a must-have. With four USB 3.0 ports, it connects to your machine over USB-C and features a compact design that’s ideal for use on-the-go and more. Over 235 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you need more than just USB-A, then this highly-rated USB-C hub brings HDMI as well as Ethernet to your MacBook at $27 (Reg. $60).

Aukey USB-C Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

  • Convenient Connection: This USB C adapter bridges the gap between USB-A and USB-C to connect older devices to your new USB C laptop
  • Easy Expansion: Turn a single USB C port into four USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) data ports with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps

