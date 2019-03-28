Elevate two displays w/ Huanuo’s Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $63 (Reg. $90), more from $42

Amazon is offering the Huanuo Gas Spring Dual Monitor Mount for $62.99 shipped when coupon code FW33E6O5 has been applied during checkout. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. When I nabbed a new monitor several months back, I went for a sleek design by using a gas spring monitor mount. This tech makes monitors feel light as a feather and easy to position in any orientation. This specific mount supports two displays up to 32 inches in size. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more Huanuo monitor mounts on sale.
More Huanuo monitor mounts:
- Single: $42 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code G3NG3U79
- Triple: $96 (Reg. $120)
- w/ code IGX48VND
Huanuo Dual Gas Spring Monitor Mount features:
- Our monitor mount is built with two longer arms (max extension-23.6”) that provides an ergonomic solution for bigger desktops. The wider adjustments allow you to find an optimal working position so you can become more comfortable and improve your posture while working
- This high-quality aluminum dual monitor stand fits most two 13″ to 32″ monitors weighing up to 19.8 lbs and is compatible with VESA sizes 75x75mm or 100x100mm. Fits most brands such as Samsung, Acer, Viewsonic, LG, Dell, HP, Asus, AOC and other flat panel and curved LCD/LED screens
