Kindle Voyage E-reader offers a 300ppi display, more for $130 (Orig. $220)

Woot offers the Amazon Kindle Voyage E-reader for $129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee is added. As a comparison, it originally sold at $220 and today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve seen. It’s also $20 less than the historic Amazon all-time low. The Kindle Voyage is a high-end E-reader with a 300ppi display, a battery that “lasts weeks” and the new PagePress feature. If you’re looking to take your Kindle experience to the next level, the Voyage is a no-brainer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you have a new Kindle, make sure to hit up the eBook store at Amazon and load up on fresh titles. Pro tip: go to the classic books section and enjoy a number of FREE books from years gone by.

Kindle Voyage E-reader features:

  • Passionately crafted for readers
  • High-resolution 300 ppi display–reads even more like the printed page
  • PagePress enables you to turn the page without lifting a finger
  • Adaptive front light–provides ideal brightness, day or night
  • Battery lasts weeks, not hours
  • Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles
  • Try Kindle Unlimited free for 30 days–choose from over 1 million titles
