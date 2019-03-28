Oakley is getting you ready for summer weather with its new collection created in tandem by designer Jeff Staple. The new collection is called “Summer Trippin” and in the line you will find stylish hats, popular sunglasses, water-resistant tote bags, 1990’s inspired apparel and more. Each piece has the Staple pigeon etched onto the item including the sunglasses and comes with a micro-bag with collection artwork and an Oakley logo. Prices in this new line range from $40 to $193 and Oakley features free shipping on all items. Head below to find our more about the Oakley x Staple collection.

Sunglasses

The Staple X Oakley eyewear is a must-have from this new line. Each pair of sunglasses features Oakley technology and frame design with graphics and colors designed by Staple. Frogskins are a classic in Oakley’s signature style and the new Jeff Staple option will not disappoint. This style feature bright orange sides, with a large logo and a black and white tortoise scheme throughout. Even better, its prism lens offers clarity and UV protection for your eyes. It’s priced at $153 and will standout with any outfit this summer.

Another really great style that’s in this new collection is the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Jeff Staple Sunglasses. This sporty style is perfect for all of your outdoor activities this summer and its neon green frame will be a go-to. Also, its lightweight design will help to provide comfort as well as its large lens that will help you see clearly throughout the day. You can pick up the newly designed Flak style for $193.

Apparel

Make a splash with the Staple Graffiti Boardshort for $70. This limited-edition style is available in two color options and features quick-drying fabric so you stay comfortable in the sun. It also includes 4-way stretch material so that you can stay mobile during sand volleyball or while catching a wave. It also features a zippered pocket to store essentials such as a key.

Accessories

Finally, this summer it’s all about bringing back the 90’s style and this Graffiti Bucket Hat is sure to be a blast from the past. It will keep your face covered from the sun and its vintage style will be very trendy when heading to the beach or pool. Even better, it’s priced at $40.

Which piece from Oakley’s new collaboration is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s shorts for spring under $50.