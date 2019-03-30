Score Ring’s Wired Stick Up Cam for a a new low of $143 shipped (Reg. $180)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Wired Stick Up Cam for $142.99 shipped when coupon code GG21 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $37 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first major price drop we’ve tracked. Released not too long ago, the Stick Up Cam is an excellent addition to the Ring ecosystem. It shoots 1080p video, works with Alexa, and mounts nearly anywhere. A sleek black and white design help provide most homes with a higher-end appearance. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We covered Ring’s CES announcement of the Stick Up Cam, read it to learn more.

Depending on your needs, you may be able to kill two birds with one stone when opting for Ring’s $99 Video Doorbell. Simply replace your existing doorbell with it and your smartphone will let you know if it has been rung. You’ll be able to see who’s there and communicate using two-way audio. Like the Stick Up Cam, you can set Ring’s Video Doorbell to detect and notify you about motion.

Ring Stick Up Camera features: