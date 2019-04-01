These Anker deals are no April Fools’ prank, score top-rated smartphone accessories from $8

- Apr. 1st 2019 3:15 pm ET

Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals over at Amazon today, headlined by a 2-pack of its 3-ft. USB-A to C cables for $7.99 with code ANKERB82 applied at checkout. That’s good for at least 20% off and a match of our previous mention. If you’re after some USB-C connectivity, these cables are a great choice with a durable nylon build. A two-pack ensures you’ll have an extra cable laying around when Apple maybe…finally…(has to?) make the jump to USB-C on iPhone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:

Proven to last at least 6 times as long as other cables, it boasts a bend tolerance 6 times higher. It is simply one of the most durable cables, ever. So strong, in fact, it will support a hanging weight over 80kg. Engineered from exceptional materials and hardware; designed to ensure superior speed and reliability. Fully compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge and most other high-speed charging protocols. A 56k Ohm pull-up resistor provides use with any device.

