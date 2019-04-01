Let the Ninja Food Chopper dice your veggies for you at $18 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop (NJ110GR) for $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model is currently on sale at Walmart for $20, but regularly sells for as much as $25 at places like Best Buy. Today’s deal is the second best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year or so. This model features 200 watts of chopping power that’s great for “garlic, onion, zest, spices, herbs, cheese, bacon crumbles, nut chopping, chocolate, dressings, sauces and spreads.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is one of the most affordable out there when it comes to food choppers. However, there are a couple for even less including this $14 Black + Decker option or this $15 Hamilton Beach. But if you need to make some veggie noodles, you might want to consider the OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer at $15 Prime shipped. We also have the Ninja Pro Blender at $50 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $120).

Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop: