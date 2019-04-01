This Ninja Pro Blender can pulverize ice in seconds, now $50 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $120)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Ninja 1200 Watt Professional Blender (BL688) for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. In new condition, this model sells for close to $120 at Amazon with refurbished models going for around $90. Today’s deal is the best we can find and well under the next best offers. Along with a 1,200-watt motor base, it includes a 72-ounce pitcher with a lid and can “pulverize ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies.” Rated 4+ stars and includes a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If you’re in the market for something that’s great for quick smoothies, you should also consider the Magic Bullet. It might not be as large or as suitable for cooking tasks, but it is only $32. As usual, our Home Goods Guide is packed full of notable deals for around the house and kitchen.

Ninja 1200 Watt Professional Blender: