Now that’s spring, it’s time to switch up the beauty regimen and try new products. Did you know that Amazon has a beauty best-sellers list. Filled with over 100 of its most purchased products and items including hair tools, cleansers, moisturizers and much more. Even better, with a Prime membership these new beauty products will be at your doorstep in just two days. Head below to find our top picks from Amazon’s best-selling beauty list.

Face Forward Products

Now that the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, we are spending a lot more time outside. An essential to add into your everyday makeup is the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen with SPF 46. Elta MD is a mineral-based face sunscreen that’s lightweight, silky and a perfect base before your makeup. This Amazon’s Choice sunscreen features over 3,000 reviews and is rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, if you’re looking for a clearer complexion, Thayer’s Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Toner is under $10 and is rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,500 reviews. This product cleanses, tones and moisturizes your face, all in one. It also features aloe vera for a cooling sensation, which is great for sun exposed skin. I personally own this product and it not only smells amazing but I have seen great results.

Silky Smooth Hair Tools

Hair can tend to get dry and brittle in the summer due to the sun and chemically treated water. To get hair back to its shiny and healthy state try using the Olaplex Hair Perfecting No 3. Treatment. This treatment was designed to fix the hair from within and treat broken and damaged follicles. It’s priced at just $28 and is rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want a similar option to the Dyson Wrap? The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer has a similar top that the wrap attachment has and it styles and blow drys your hair. This one-step tool lets you go from wet hair to a styled hair-do in minutes. Another highly raved product with over 4,700 reviews it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Brighten your Smile

Finally, as they say, the teeth are the eyes to the mouth, brighten up your smile with the Crest 3D Whitening Strips. Quoted from Crest, ” It can remove up to 10 years of tough, set-in stains and are the only whitestrips accepted by the American Dental Association.” Plus, it’s just a quick 30 minute process to achieve a whiter smile and the strips are priced at $31.

Which product are you most excited to try? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s new Belei skincare line that’s formulated without sulfates or parabens and you can buy now from $7.