ComiXology takes up to 75% off Shazam! comics from $1 + Dark Horse Manga novels from $3

Later this week, DC’s latest big screen superhero Shazam! arrives in the theaters. To celebrate the new film’s release, ComiXology is taking up to 75% off a selection of Shazam digital comics starting under $1. Our top pick from the sale Shazam!: A Celebration of 75 Years at $4.99. That’s $25 off what you’d normally pay and the best we’ve seen. This 393-page novel is filled with pretty much everything you need to know about the hero before going into the movie. Plus, once you’ve seen Shazam!, you can read more about the hero’s adventures if the film wasn’t enough to sate your fandom. Shop the entire selection of graphic novels and digital issues in sale or head below for other sales and more top picks.

ComiXology is also taking up to 62% off a selection of Dark Horse Manga starting at $3. There’s a ton of different series in the sale, like Berserk, Blade of the Immortal and my personal favorite, Neon Genesis Evangelion. So be sure to check out all of the deals.

Other top picks from today’s sales include:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

