HEX partnered with Rory Kramer, filmmaker and star of MTV’s “Dare to Live”, to make a unique backpack designed for the traveling videography. Built to carry all of the gear a cinematographer needs, this bag can even fit the massive Canon 1DX and lens, which is more than most bags on the market can do. The HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack is designed to meet the requirements of anyone traveling with a camera.

Nomad Base Station

HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack

Good camera backpacks are kinda hard to come by. My current favorite is the Peak Design Travel Backpack, but even that has its limitations. The HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack is designed to fill the gap for those who want something to carry larger gear in without having to tote around a massive Pelican case.

The Cinema Backpack has room for up to a 17-inch laptop and a deep design so you can easily store your cameras like a 1DX with a lens attached. That’s something most bags can’t quite do, and the HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack accomplishes these tasks with ease.

You’ll also find a stash pocket on the waist belt for quick access to memory cards and cash, a large adjustable mesh water bottle pocket, ID/business card holder, mesh zippers, exterior phone/tablet pocket, thick shoulder straps, tripod straps, and more on this bag.

Enough room to store it all

The entire thing can hold up to 27.6L, which is fairly large, though Peak Design does offer larger solutions if that’s what you need. One of my favorite features mentioned above is the tripod straps. There’s just no good way to carry a tripod or monopod with most backpacks, and the fact that this bag offers that is amazing.

Neat and organized

There’s an adjustable interior through dividers as well, so you can customize your setup for whatever you need. This makes it super easy to carry all of the gear you need in a neat and organized fashion. Plus, you can keep things separated and safe from bumping into each other instead of letting everything rattle around.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase the HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack starting today for $239.95 direct from HEX. Though a little pricy, it’s right in the same category of similar bags on the market. If this bag tickles your fancy, it might be just the thing you need to carry your gear around the world, just like Rory.