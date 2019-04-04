Amazon offers up to 30% off Easter basket stuffers for kids: craft sets, games, more

- Apr. 4th 2019 7:57 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% on Easter basket stuffers for the kids. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and we are seeing solid ratings across the board. With Easter just around the corner, now is a great time to stock up on goodies for the youngsters. Today’s sale is filled with educational experimentation kits, craft sets and Easter-themed games starting from just $5.50. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

For more Easter deals and ideas, Pottery Barn’s Kids collection is filled with adorable baskets and decorations from $14. Or you can really make the kids happy with these great LEGO kit deals still live from just $6.

Beaker Creatures:

  • Collect: there are 30 mysterious series 2 beaker creatures including the limited-edition color-change frostonians!
  • Learn: each reactor Pod comes with mini-posters filled with real-world science facts inspired by the beaker creatures and their Planet
  • Reload: each bubbling reactor Pod is perfect for use with the beaker creatures liquid reactor Super lab and whirling wave reactor
  • Each pack includes 1 reactor Pod, 1 classification card, and 1 mini-poster
