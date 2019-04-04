Amazon offers up to 30% off Easter basket stuffers for kids: craft sets, games, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% on Easter basket stuffers for the kids. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and we are seeing solid ratings across the board. With Easter just around the corner, now is a great time to stock up on goodies for the youngsters. Today’s sale is filled with educational experimentation kits, craft sets and Easter-themed games starting from just $5.50. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

For more Easter deals and ideas, Pottery Barn’s Kids collection is filled with adorable baskets and decorations from $14. Or you can really make the kids happy with these great LEGO kit deals still live from just $6.

Beaker Creatures: