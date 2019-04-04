Pop Chart’s art prints/infographics are now 25% off: Seinfeld, beer, coffee, the Beatles, more

Pop Chart’s art prints/infographics cover everything from superheroes, sports and space, to the Beatles, Seinfeld, beer, coffee and much more. Regularly between $30 and $40 a piece for the most part, you can now score 25% off sitewide using code POPINTOSPRING at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $50, so it might be worth grabbing a couple of prints. While not the largest sitewide sale we have tracked, today’s offer is matching Black Friday 2018 pricing. On each listing page you’ll also have the option of ordering frames and mounting hardware, which are also eligible for today’s sale. Head below for some top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

You might also want to check out Apollo’s Steel Maps For US Cities art at $20. They are a little but smaller than the Pop Chart options but also feature handcrafted laser cut maps for most major US cities.

Connected Characters of Seinfeld: