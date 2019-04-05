Arlo security systems provide HD feeds, FREE cloud recording and more – deals from $100

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 1080p Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Security System for $332.43 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $480 but goes for closer to $400 at most retailers these days. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This two-camera bundle delivers full 1080p feeds with free cloud recording and support for Alexa voice commands. In fact, HomeKit compatibility is expected to be on the way before long. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 3,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.
Those looking to save even further will want to go with the previous generation Arlo 720p two-camera bundle at Best Buy for $99.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the original price and the best available by 33% or so. You won’t get some of those pro-grade features mentioned above, but the $100 price point is still very attractive for first time setups.
Arlo Pro 2 features:
- 100% Wireless Camera – Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Operating temperature 32 degree to 122 degree Fahrenheit. Wireless range- 300+ feet line of sight.Focus range (ST)- Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)
- 1080p HD Wireless security camera system with night vision – High quality video with sharper and brighter details. Night Vision turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark
- Flexible Powering Options – Use wire-free, plugged in. Rechargeable battery. Night vision : 850 nm LEDs: illuminates up to 25 feet. IR cut-off filter
- Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are weather-resistant so you can place them indoor or outdoor.Video Capture Resolution : Configurable up to 1280 x 720
- 7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with recurring 7-day free cloud recordings.