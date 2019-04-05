Magazine subs from $5/yr. or less: Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, ESPN, more

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine sale. We are seeing just about all of the most popular titles down at $5 per year including Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, Women’s Health, ESPN and many more. However, you’ll want to head below for more details.
Everything in the sale is down to $5 per year with free shipping, which is matching our usual exclusive offers on most titles. We have seen mags like Wired drop to $4 or $4.80 from time-to-time, but it’s now at the best price we can find. Wired currently sells for $10 or $20 per year at Amazon depending on your subscription choice, for comparison.
However, there a couple of notable titles in the sale that very rarely drop down to $5 per year these days. Specifically Architectural Digest and Dwell magazine usually only hit $6 or $7 per year in these weekend sales, so now’s the chance to jump on these ones.
We also have a deep deal still live on 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine at just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $60). That’s well under the $5 per year price tag in this weekend’s magazine sale.
As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
Wired Magazine:
Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.