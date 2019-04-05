Magazine subs from $5/yr. or less: Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, ESPN, more

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine sale. We are seeing just about all of the most popular titles down at $5 per year including Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, Women’s Health, ESPN and many more. However, you’ll want to head below for more details.

Everything in the sale is down to $5 per year with free shipping, which is matching our usual exclusive offers on most titles. We have seen mags like Wired drop to $4 or $4.80 from time-to-time, but it’s now at the best price we can find. Wired currently sells for $10 or $20 per year at Amazon depending on your subscription choice, for comparison.

However, there a couple of notable titles in the sale that very rarely drop down to $5 per year these days. Specifically Architectural Digest and Dwell magazine usually only hit $6 or $7 per year in these weekend sales, so now’s the chance to jump on these ones.

We also have a deep deal still live on 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine at just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $60). That’s well under the $5 per year price tag in this weekend’s magazine sale.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: