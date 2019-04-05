Upgrade your Wi-Fi in today’s Gold Box w/ a NETGEAR Mesh System for $180 (Refurb, Orig. $370)

- Apr. 5th 2019 7:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Ultra 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $370 and Amazon charges around $300 in new condition. Those looking to shore up their Wi-Fi connections will want to look to mesh systems as a way to blanker any home or office in coverage. This model sports 802.11ac and enough power for up to 5,000-sq. feet. NETGEAR includes two units in this bundle, making it an easy way to find just the right location to eliminate dead spots. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Skip the mesh setup and go with a more classic approach. This model from NETGEAR delivers 802.11ac, dual-band support and beamforming for a fraction of the cost. Just be sure to clip that on-page coupon to save even further.

NETGEAR Orbi Ultra features:

  • Ultra-performance Mesh WiFi network blankets every inch of your home in super fast and seamless WiFi connectivity – room to room, wall to wall, floor to floor
  • Eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering – 5,000 square feet of consistent coverage – with speeds up to 30 Gbps.
  • The most award-winning Mesh WiFi system on the planet: PC Mag, CNET, Wirecutter, Forbes, SmallNetBuilder.
  • Maintains speed even as more devices use your WiFi at the same time, thanks to patented tri-band technology.
  • Simple setup with the Orbi app – create guest network, access parental controls, perform speed tests, and more right from the appRefer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manuals.
  • NETGEAR Armor – Built-in anti-virus and data theft protection for all of your smartphones and computers. Protects your connected home from internet threats. 90-days free trial included. $69.99 yearly subscription covers unlimited devices.
