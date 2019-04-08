Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes USB-C hubs, its new eufyCam E system and more from $12

Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals over at Amazon, headlined by its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This 5-in-1 USB-C hub delivers access to three USB A ports, 4K HDMI and Ethernet. An ideal companion for any setup that uses Apple’s latest Macs. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 250 Amazon customers.

Another standout deal is Anker’s new 3-camera eufyCam E security bundle, which drops to $399.99 shipped when promo code EUFYUBPL is applied during checkout. For comparison, it just dropped from around $550 to $430 ahead of this promo code offer. eufyCam E delivers wireless security with a built-in battery life of one year. Add in free cloud storage, and this product is a game-changer.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Massive Expansion: Transform 1 USB-C port into 3 standard USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, and 1 Ethernet port.

High-Speed, High-Def: Stream 4K video, and access 5 Gbps data transfer speeds.

Instant Internet: Access reliable 1 Gbps internet, wherever there is an Ethernet connection.

What You Get: Anker Premium USB-C Hub, travel pouch, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

