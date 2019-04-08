Save 20% on PNY’s $20 Prime shipped 120GB SSD and speed up your aging computer

Amazon is currently offering the PNY 120GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This SSD gives your aging Mac or PC a notable speed boost compared to a standard hard drive. It touts up to 515MBps transfer speeds and features a durable 2.5-inch casing. Over 280 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, other 120GB SSDs normally sell for $20 or more and feature notably lower read and write speeds.

PNY 120GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD features:

  • Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads
  • Exceptional performance offering up to 515MB/s seq. read and 490MB/s seq. write speeds
  • Superior performance as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)
  • Ultra low power consumption. Backwards compatible with SATA-II 3Gb/s
  • Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software included

