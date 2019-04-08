Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/ Titanfall 2 & Sunset Overdrive for $185 + Xbox One X at $170 off

Altatac via Rakuten is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 + Nitro DLC and Sunset Overdrive for $184.99 shipped. Login in to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT33X at checkout. While this particular configuration isn’t an official one, typical Xbox One S bundles with a single game sell for $300. However, you can get this console with Titanfall 2 and Sunset Overdrive for around $230 or so. Today’s deal is the lowest total price we can find and a great time to grab an extra console for the guest room. Head below for more details and a solid Xbox One X bundle offer.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Altatac’s Rakuten store is also offering the Microsoft Xbox One X Fallout 76 Console with Titanfall 2 + Nitro Scorch Pack DLC for $339.15 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This bundle (without the extra game) is regularly $499 but is currently on sale for $399. It is also the best Xbox One X deal we can find at the moment.

We also have 15% off Xbox One gift cards starting from $21 with free digital delivery.

Xbox One S 1TB Console Titanfall 2 Bundle:

Get perfect value in games and entertainment with this Xbox One S 1TB console. Xbox One S has over 100 exclusive games, such as Forza Motorsport 7, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K video streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more. Xbox Play Anywhere gives you the freedom to play your game and pick up where you left off on any Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. Whether you’re playing Minecraft, watching 4K Blu-ray, or streaming gameplay or video, Xbox One S delivers brilliant graphics with HDR technology, premium audio, and advanced multiplayer network.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!