GE’s Sol Smart LED Ring Lamp uniquely brightens your home with built-in Alexa: $40.50 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Sol Smart Desk Lamp with built-in Alexa for $40.35 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $65 or so. Today’s offer knocks nearly 40% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $15 and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. Based around a speaker imbued with Alexa, this unique smart lamp features a ring design. It has five lighting settings and brightens your space in a more eye-catching way than traditional Alexa-enabled lighting does. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers.

Use your savings to the GE Lighting Bridge. While this light can control itself thanks to built-in Alexa, if you’re looking to use it with your other Echo or Assistant devices, the bridge is a necessary addition.

Philips Hue adopters looking to spruce up their space with a more unique-looking light can alternatively consider the Hue Go. I personally love the battery-powered lamp, which brings color lighting into the mix – something that the GE Sol lacks.

Don’t leave your front door out of all the smart home festivities. Whether you’re in search of a new smart lock or want to keep an eye on package deliveries with a video doorbell, we’ve rounded up our favorite options for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home.

C by GE Sol LED Lamp features:

Featuring the functionality of a standalone Alexa device, C by GE Sol with Amazon Alexa is wifi connected and allows you to use your voice to control lighting features, set timers, check the weather, tell time, and play music from your Alexa enabled music library

More than a smart light, Sol features visual cues for clocks and timers, manual and automated light temperature variation that allows users to select the perfect hue to fit a mood or to ensure a smooth sleep cycle

As an Alexa enabled device, Sol works seamlessly with a wide range of smart home connected devices and thousands of Alexa skills.

