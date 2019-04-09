Smartphone Accessories: Top Greener QC Dual Port USB Wall Charger $16 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 9th 2019 10:18 am ET

Top Greener via Amazon offers its Quick Charge 3.0 Dual Port USB Wall Charger for $15.83 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $22, that takes 28% off the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. This two-port charger features dual 2.4A USB ports alongside Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It features a fold-in wall adapter, which makes it a great option to take on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Top Greener is also taking up to 20% off a selection of other charging accessories, which you’ll find below.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Transton 3-Outlet 3-USB Power Strip: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code UVTEY4ML
  • Lecone 10W Qi Charging Stand: $10.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 88PEHFL5

Safe Performance with Intellichip The QC3 charger boasts quality, power, and true safe charging by providing exclusive Intellichip technology. This provides protection of over-heating, over-charging and over-voltage for all devices. The charger is also made of thermoplastic polycarbonate which is heat-resistant and impact-resistant.

Intellichip + Qualcomm: One USB port comes with Intellichip technology, which optimizes every charge uniquely for every device and prevents short-circuit, over current and overheating. One USB port comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which charges your device 4X faster than other conventional chargers.

