Have some warm weather fun w/ the Aerobie Orbiter Boomerang at $6 (Reg. $10) + more from $5

- Apr. 10th 2019 11:57 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Aerobie Orbiter Boomerang for $6.03 Prime shipped. Note: It’ll be in stock on April 16th. You can find it at REI and Dick’s Sporting Goods for $10. Today’s price is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. The Orbiter can fly up to 90 feet in the air before making its way back to you. The triangular design with an open center allows users to come up with their own throwing and catching styles. It’s an Amazon #1 best-seller in boomerangs and rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more Aerobie flying discs on sale at Amazon from $5.

More Aerobie flying discs on sale:

Aerobie Orbiter Boomerang:

Throw your Orbiter and watch as it flies out about 90 feet (28 metres) and then watch out as it really does come back!

The Orbiter boomerang combines a high technical triangular design with a brightly colored soft rubber edge. These features make it easy to throw and see in flight and soft to catch.

Throwing instructions printed on the Orbiter boomerang will help you learn to play catch with yourself in no time.

