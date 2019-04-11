DIYers, it’s time to prep for spring projects with these must-have DEWALT tools from $99

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver with Battery, Charger, and Bag for $119 shipped. It ships in 2 to 4 weeks from Amazon; however, it’s the same price at Home Depot. Normally $169, this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked previously and is the best available. With the included battery, you’ll be able to use any of DEWALT’s MAX tools. Plus, a cordless impact driver like this is perfect for weekend projects as it makes it easier to drive screws into harder wood. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Keep reading for more great tool deals.

Don’t forget about Home Depot and Lowe’s Spring Black Friday sales. You’ll find great discounts on hundreds of items to get your home ready for spring. From tools to garage organization, smart home gear, grills, green lawn tools, and more, everything you need is on discount right now.

Lose the impact feature and just pick up BLACK+DECKER LDX120C 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill and Driver for $49 shipped at Amazon. It’ll take a little longer to drive screws when building, but you’re saving over 50% going with this more versatile option.

Other tools on sale:

DEWALT Cordless Impact Driver features:

Compact, lightweight and extremely powerful, the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX (3.0Ah) Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit is suitable for both the jobsite or for DIY projects around your home. With a higher RPM than a standard drill, this impact driver also has no kickback for less user fatigue and less stripping of screws. Featuring a running speed up to 2800 RPM with 1400 in. lbs. of MAX torque and long-lasting battery power, you can complete a wide range of applications quickly, accurately and with reliable performance.

