At just $2 per month, this iPhone 7 deal is an easy buy for kids and grandparents

Best Buy is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 7 32GB in Rose Gold for $1.99 per month on AT&T’s Next service plan. For comparison, most other providers are asking $15 or more per month. You will be on the hook for 30 months as a part of this package, but the $2 price here is pretty nutty. Great for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech in their lives. Apple’s iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch display and a 12MP camera, along with Touch ID and more.

Be sure to grab some protection for your investment. This clear case from JETech is a nice option at $8. It will keep the bulk to a minimum and show off that beautiful Rose Gold coloring.

Apple iPhone 7 features:

iPhone 7 features an all-new 12MP camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture for great low-light photos and 4K video. Optical image stabilization. A 4.7-inch Retina HD display with wide color and 3D Touch. An A10 Fusion chip for up to 2x faster performance than iPhone 6. Touch ID. Faster LTE. The longest battery life in an iPhone. Immersive stereo sound, splash and water resistant, and iOS 10.

