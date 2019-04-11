Score two JBL 306P MkII Kit Studio Monitors for less than the price of one at $179 ($398 value)

B&H offers a pair of JBL 306P MkII Kit Powered 6.5-inch Two-Way Studio Monitors for $179 shipped when code BHNAB19 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $199 each at retailers like Amazon and JBL direct, that stacks up to a total cost of $398. Today’s offer saves you 55% and drops the price to the second-lowest we’ve seen all-time, only being bested by a holiday season deal back in 2018. JBL’s powered studio monitors pair a 6.5-inch low frequency woofer with a woven-composite 1-inch neodymium tweeter to offer hi-fi audio. Plus, JBL claims that they offer “a wide sweet spot and impressive dynamic range that enhances the mix capabilities of any modern workspace.” Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 450 customers.

To go alongside the pair of JBL monitors, grab Mackie’s Big KNOB Studio Interface. It’s a highly-rated way to power the speakers and pair them with your Mac and other devices. You can also shop other desktop audio interfaces right here.

If you’re looking for some bookshelf speakers, for just $1 more than today’s offer you can pick up ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers at $180 (28% off) as well as more.

And for more ways to overhaul your workstation’s audio capabilities, check out our favorite Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

JBL 306P MkII Kit Studio Monitors features:

The JBL 306P MkII – Powered 6.5″ Two-Way Studio Monitor is a bi-amplified reference monitor with next-generation drivers, offering high detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot, and a remarkable dynamic range to enhance the mix capabilities of any modern workspace. The magnetically-shielded 306P MkII features dual 56W Class-D amplifiers, which power the 6.5″ low frequency woofer and woven-composite 1″ neodymium tweeter. The combined output of the woofer and tweeter offer a frequency response of 47 Hz to 20 kHz with a peak SPL of 110 dB.

