Samsung's Sound+ Smart Soundbar ditches the remote for Alexa control: $510 (Reg. $700)

- Apr. 11th 2019 1:18 pm ET

$700 $510
Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-MS750 Sound+ Smart Soundbar for $509.85 shipped. Normally selling for $700 at retailers like Samsung direct, that’s good for a $190 discount, is the third-lowest price we’ve seen and the best price drop since the 2018 holiday season. Best Buy, for comparison, has it on sale for $595. This soundbar relies on 11 built-in speakers to offer room-filling sound. It integrates with Alexa for voice control, features 4K passthrough and can be paired with a variety of addition speakers and subwoofers for even more immersive sound. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers.

For a more budget-conscious shopper, Samsung’s Sound+ Premium Soundbar features the same smart capabilities at under $370. The main tradeoff here is sound quality, with this version of the Sound+ entering with a less-capable array of internal speakers. 

We’re also still tracking a notable deal on Samsung’s 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar which is down to $240 + more from $210. Swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup on a budget!

Samsung HW-MS750 Sound+ Smart Soundbar features:

Enjoy room-filling sound from your audio equipment with this Samsung Sound+ sound bar. Two of its 11 built-in speakers project upward to deliver a rich, cinematic experience, and the multi-speaker control and wide tweeter ensure crisp trebles and booming bass. This Samsung Sound+ sound bar connects to your TV via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for simple installation.

