The Gretsch G5420TG Electric Guitar in Candy Apple Red is now $250 off the going rate

Adorama is offering the Gretsch G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic Single-Cut Hollow Body Electric Guitar in Candy Apple Red for $649.99 shipped. This model sells for $900 at Amazon, Sweetwater and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a solid $250 discount and the best price we can find. Features include a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, black top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, a master volume treble-bleed circuit, oversized bound F holes and that gorgeous Candy Apple Red finish that will look amazing just about anywhere you put/play it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This beast is way to pretty to keep in a case. You’ll definitely want a nice stand to display your new Gretsch like this ChromaCast Universal Folding Guitar Stand for $13 Prime shipped or the Hola Universal Guitar Stand at $19. Grab yourself a variety 12-pack of Dunlop picks while they are down at $4 too.

We also still have the Gold Dust Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar down at $320 (Reg. $550+).

Gretsch G5420TG Electric Guitar:

Available in a limited edition stunning Candy Apple Red finish with gold hardware, the G5420TG offers premium features such as dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit, oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding, larger early-’50s G6120 bound headstock, Graph Tech NuBone nut, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail fingerboard inlays and Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece. Nickel Plated Steel .011-.049.

