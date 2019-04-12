This vertical PS4 stand is also a cooling fan and a dual controller charger, now $12 (Reg. $17+)

PECHAM (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vertical PS4 Stand with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger for $11.99. Simply apply coupon code QDKJ595F at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this all-in-one solution is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also below most dual controller chargers without the stand and cooling features. This model also has three additional USB ports for charging other gear. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you’re only interested in a nice vertical stand to keep your PS4 upright, the Insignia model sells for just $10 and this highly-rated Younik goes for $9 Prime shipped.

Oh, and you can finally change your PSN Online ID. Here are all the details you’ll need to know about that.

PECHAM Vertical PS4 Stand with Dual Controller Charger:

[All-In-One] PS4 / PS4 Slim Console Vertical Stand + Two Cooling Fans + Controller Charging Docks + Three Additional HUB Ports

[Dual Cooling Fans] This vertical stand has 2 built-in fans to dissipate heat from your PlayStation 4 / Slim Console keeping it working functionality. No need to worry about your PS4 / PS4 Slim overheating and burning your table from long hours of game playing

