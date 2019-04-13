Monopoly: Fortnite Edition is now only $7 at Walmart (Reg. up to $20) + more from $10

Walmart offers Monopoly: Fortnite Edition for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees, or spend over $35 for free shipping. Best Buy has it right now for $13, while Barnes & Noble charges $20. That beats our mention from last month by $2 and makes it the best price we’ve ever tracked for this edition of the classic game. Players can choose from 27 different Fortnite outfits as they embark on a quest for survival. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon, where it’s currently sold out. Head below for more.

Also on sale is Monopoly: Ultimate Banking Edition for $10.99 Prime shipped. (Matched at Walmart.) Regularly $25, which is what you’d spend at Barnes & Noble right now, this is the best price we’ve seen for this game at Amazon. This version introduces cashless transactions and fluctuating property values. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And Walmart has Monopoly for Millennials at $9.99 with pickup or free shipping on $35+. That’s $10 off and another low. This edition emphasizes accruing experience over money. Also, it has avocado toast. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

If Monopoly doesn’t do it for you, we have even more board games on sale from $18.

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition features:

In the Monopoly: Fortnite Edition board game, 2 to 7 players claim locations, battle their opponents, and avoid the Storm to survive; the last player standing wins

The Monopoly: Fortnite Edition board game features well-known locations as properties, and players aim to earn Health Point chips instead of Monopoly money to stay in the game

Use loot chest items and the action die to battle opponents in this fun board game for Monopoly fans and Fortnite fans, ages 13 and up

The game comes with 27 Fortnite outfits with pawn stands, and players can choose to play as their favorite

