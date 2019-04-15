Amazon will sell you four Philips Hue White HomeKit LED Bulbs for $10/each

Amazon offers a four-pack of Philips Hue White A19 Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Expand your Philips Hue collection with four additional white LED bulbs. Whether you’re just starting out or a smart home veteran, these bulbs are an affordable way to outfit your home…especially if you don’t need a full-on RGB setup. Offers support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you don’t need HomeKit support, consider going with some of the more budget-friendly options out there. Anker’s line of eufy smart bulbs still deliver Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Additionally, you’ll be able to skip the required hub unlike Philips’ lineup.

Philips Hue White Bulbs feature:

Add Bulbs to Your Philips Hue systemDecorate your home with 50 thousand shades of white, from warm to cool white. Use Philips Hue throughout your day whether you are getting up in the morning or looking to unwind at night. Explore different moods with this four-pack of Philips Hue A19 bulbs. They’re customizable to any glow intensity through the accompanying app, letting you set the atmosphere for a chill evening meal or an upbeat weekend party. Control these Philips Hue A19 bulbs remotely to light your home when you’re away.

