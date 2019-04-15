Deals from $10 in Amazon’s latest Anker sale: New USB-C wall charger, audio, dash cams, more

- Apr. 15th 2019 2:00 pm ET

Anker is back at its Amazon storefront with a fresh batch of deals, headlined by its new 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $25.49 shipped. That’s down $5 from the regular going rate and the first notable discount that we’ve seen. Anker’s latest release delivers an ultra-portable footprint, 30W of power and enough juice to charge your devices to 50% in just 30 minutes. It’s a must-have for today’s traveler. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s new Icon Mini Bluetooth Speaker at $29.99. That’s down from the usual $35+ price tag and the first price drop we’ve tracked. This model sports an IP67 water-resistant design, eight hours of playback, and a pocket-sized footprint. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C Wall Charger features:

Get rid of the enormous, slow stock chargers that came with your phone and laptop. Replace them with the one charger that provides full-speed power for all compatible devices, at a fraction of the size. By being the first charging brand ever to swap out silicon for super-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, we’ve been able to take our signature technology and shrink it way down. The laptop charger that’s the size of a phone charger. A 30W output delivers high-speed charging to Apple phones, tablets, laptops, and all USB-C devices.

