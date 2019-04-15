BenQ’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor offers a fluid 144Hz refresh rate at $200 (Reg. $249), more from $99

Amazon is offering the BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor (XL2411P) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. If you’ve played games on a PC before, you know just how superior the experience can be when compared with current-generation consoles. One of the perks of PC gaming is the ability to view content at a faster refresh rate. This monitor supports 144Hz, a number that slaughters most of the competition. Inputs include DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI-D, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
We also spotted the LG 24-inch 1080p Monitor (24M47VQ) for $99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Ports include HDMI, DVI-D, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch Monitor features:
- Lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate performance for a smooth gaming experience.
- 1ms Response Time (GTG) to eliminate ghosting and lag, providing the optimal gaming experience.
- Exclusive Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer technology to enhance visual clarity and customized color settings, giving players the advantage on the battlefield.
- Multiple connectivity options featuring DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI-D to reach 144Hz, HDMI, and Headphone/Microphone Jack input.
- Full height, tilt, and swivel adjustment with VESA Compatibility: 100mm x 100mm. Manufacturer Limited Warranty: 3 Years
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!