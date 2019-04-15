BenQ’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor offers a fluid 144Hz refresh rate at $200 (Reg. $249), more from $99

Amazon is offering the BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor (XL2411P) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. If you’ve played games on a PC before, you know just how superior the experience can be when compared with current-generation consoles. One of the perks of PC gaming is the ability to view content at a faster refresh rate. This monitor supports 144Hz, a number that slaughters most of the competition. Inputs include DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI-D, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the LG 24-inch 1080p Monitor (24M47VQ) for $99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Ports include HDMI, DVI-D, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch Monitor features:

Lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate performance for a smooth gaming experience.

1ms Response Time (GTG) to eliminate ghosting and lag, providing the optimal gaming experience.

Exclusive Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer technology to enhance visual clarity and customized color settings, giving players the advantage on the battlefield.

Multiple connectivity options featuring DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI-D to reach 144Hz, HDMI, and Headphone/Microphone Jack input.

Full height, tilt, and swivel adjustment with VESA Compatibility: 100mm x 100mm. Manufacturer Limited Warranty: 3 Years

