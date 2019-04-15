Add RGB bias lighting to your home theater w/ this $6.50 Prime shipped light strip, more

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 6.5-Foot RGB LED Strip for your TV at $6.49 Prime shipped when you use the code JEYHZJVO at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Adding bias lighting to your home theater doesn’t have to be expensive. This RGB strip gives you any color you’d want behind your television, adding extra ambiance when it comes time to watch a movie. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the MINGER 16.4-Foot White Strip LED Light for $8.52 Prime shipped at Amazon when you use the code ATB6SUP9 at checkout. Normally closer to $15, this is nearly 50% off and is the best available. Though this doesn’t offer RGB colors like the above model, it’s quite a bit longer, making it perfect for illuminating a kitchen, mirror, or any other decorative area. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve already got a smart home established in Philip’s ecosystem, add four extra bulbs to your house for just $10 each.

Govee 6.5-Ft. RGB LED Strip features:

Alleviates eye-strain — Adds a Subtle TV backlight to your monitor, reducing the eyestrain caused by differences in picture brightness from scene to scene in movies, shows and games.Perfect mood light and can improve image clarity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!