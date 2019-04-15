MXL’s 3000 Microphone Bundle w/ shock mount, cable & pop filter is now up to $100 off

Musician’s Friend is now offering the MXL 3000 Mic Bundle for $149.99 shipped. This bundle regularly fetches $250 at Guitar Center, Walmart, Target and more. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It includes the XLR condenser mic itself, a 25-foot Mogami mic cable, a shock mount and a matching pop filter. Perfect for your budding podcast career or even music recording, this mic has large 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and an FET preamp. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you spent any time with our picks for the best podcast gear, you’ll know how important the pop filter is for getting an even better audio. However, you might want to consider a microphone shield if you’re looking to up the sound quality/isolation even more. If the XLR format doesn’t work for your setup though, check out the USB-friendly AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone for just $43.

MXL 3000 Mic Bundle:

The MXL 3000 Mic Bundle includes the MXL 3000 microphone, a 25 ft. Mogami mic cable, shockmount, and matching pop filter. The MXL 3000 has a large 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and an FET preamplifier with premium components within the signal path. Its transformer-coupled output is very reminiscent of the circuit designs found in early British recording consoles. When used for recording vocals the microphone has amazing clarity and warmth. It is a stunningly detailed microphone that is also appropriate for instrument miking, especially of string and wind instruments.

