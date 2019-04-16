AOC’s Agon 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor hits new Amazon low at $426.50 (54% off), more from $219

Amazon is currently offering the AOC Agon AG271UG 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor for $426.45 shipped. Normally selling for $700, this monitor has been dropping in price over the last week or so. Good for a new all-time low, this discount saves you 54% in total. With a 60Hz 4K panel, this monitor touts DisplayPort and HDMI inputs as well as a four-port USB 3.0 hub. Plus with NVIDIA G-Sync, this option is ideal for getting low-latency visuals while gaming. With just under 100 customers having left a review, nearly 70% have given a 4+ star rating. Head below for more deals from $219.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevate your setup. Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Other notable deals include:

AOC Agon 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor features:

With AOC’s AG271UG, you can enjoy Ultra HD at an astounding 3840 x 2160 resolution. With Ultra HD, you get four times the resolution of Full HD; essentially you can fit four Full HD videos on the screen at the same time. An Ultra HD on a 27-inch widescreen allows you to view greater detail with more spacing, in crisp and vivid visuals. Whether gaming, editing photos, videos, or watching movies, AG271UG gives you clarity with quality on a widescreen.

