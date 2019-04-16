Refresh your toaster oven w/ a 4-slice Chefman for just $20 shipped today (Reg. up to $40)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 4-Slice Toaster Oven in Black for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $39, it goes for even more from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. This model includes a bake pan, wire rack, crumb tray, a 0.3 cu. ft. capacity, 30-minute timer and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles of the higher-end Breville Smart Ovens, the Chefman is also a fraction of the price. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any comparable toaster oven for less than this with solid reviews. This Elite Cuisine goes for just over $17, but it isn’t quite as powerful and the reviews aren’t as impressive. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Chefman 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Cook a variety of foods with this Chefman toaster oven. Prepare four pieces of traditional toast or bake a chicken in the amply sized oven, and keep an eye on food progress via the glass door. This Chefman toaster oven has a 30-minute countdown timer with a signal bell so you know when food is ready.

