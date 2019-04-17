Kingston’s A400 480GB Internal SSD is down to its lowest price at Amazon: $50 (Reg. $65), more

Amazon currently offers the Kingston A400 480GB Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That takes $15 off the going rate, is $2 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Kingston’s internal SSD brings 480GB of storage to your computer in durable aluminum casing. It’s a great way to give your machine a speed boost, as it sports up to 500MBps transfer speeds. With over 1,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Newegg offers the Intel 660p M.2 2280 2TB NVMe SSD for $189.99 shipped when code EMCTYUC22 has been applied at checkout. That’s $10 less than the current sale price at Amazon, is $50 off the overall going rate and beats the Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Replacing an HDD in your computer? Aukey’s $12 Prime shipped 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure is a great way to turn the old drive into USB-C storage for your Mac. Just make sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the price.

Kingston A400 480GB SSD features:

Experience faster boot times with this Kingston solid-state drive. It transfers files up to 10 times faster than a regular hard drive at 500MB/sec. for reading and 450MB/sec. for writing data, so files and applications load quickly. This Kingston solid-state drive has 480GB of space for secure long-term file storage.

